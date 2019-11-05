Liverpool vs Genk, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 06, 2019

Time: 1.30 AM (IST)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool vs Genk, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Preview

In all European competitions, the Reds are unbeaten at Anfield for the last 23 games (17 wins, 6 draws) and will look to preserve the record as they host Genk on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Genk’s only away European visit to England was in October 2011, when they were humiliated 5-0 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in the Champions League group stages.

The Belgian side travel to Liverpool having lost to 12th-placed Eupen in their domestic league (Belgian Pro League) on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Genk, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Team News

Manager Jurgen Klopp may rest a few players because of the crucial Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday. This implies that James Milner, Divok Origi or Naby Keita could start midweek. However, Joel Matip is still sidelined with a knee complaint.

Fabinho will be making a comeback after resting on the bench against Aston Villa to ensure he avoided a one-match ban. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson didn’t take part in open training on Monday which suggests that the captain might be rested.

For the Belgians, Tanzanian international striker Mbwana Samatta is expected to lead the line after being rested at the weekend, while substitute Gaetan Coucke will continue to keep the goal. Otherwise, it should be an unchanged side for Genk.

Liverpool vs Genk, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Mane

Genk: Coucke; Maehle, Cuesta, Lucumi, Uronen; Ito, Heynen, Berge, Bongonda; Samatta; Onuachu

Liverpool vs Genk, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Last 5 Matches

Liverpool: WWWWD

Genx: LDWLL

Liverpool vs Genk, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

In their previous meeting at the Luminus Arena this season, Liverpool had outplayed the hosts with a scoreline of 4-1.

Liverpool vs Genk, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Prediction

Liverpool win 3-0

Liverpool vs Genk, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Liverpool vs Genk, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match on television?

The Liverpool vs Genk, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of Liverpool vs Genk, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Liverpool vs Genk, UEFA Champions League 2019-20 match will be available on Sony LIV, Airtel TV and Jio TV app.