In a recent development, Fernando Gomes has been re-elected as the President of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) for a new four-year term.

As per the official website of the UEFA, the FPF leader was reportedly re-elected unopposed until 2024-his third and final term- at the association’s general assembly, precisely four years after Portugal won UEFA Euro 2016 in France.

President of the FPF since 2011, Gomes, who doubles up as the UEFA vice-president and member of the FIFA Council, pledged, among others, that work with professional clubs and the country’s league body will be done with the “same constructive and demanding spirit as always”.

Under Gomes’ leadership, Portuguese football has enjoyed considerable success in the recent years. The Portuguese national teams have won both the EURO 2016 and UEFA Nations League titles, become UEFA Futsal EURO champions in 2018 and are reigning world beach soccer title-holders.

It remains to be seen how these developments plan and affect football in this part of the world.

(With inputs from IANS)