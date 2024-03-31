Telangana CM Revanth is indifferent to farmers’ woes: KCR

Slamming Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress government in the state, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao said the ruling party can only indulge in cheap politics with party hoppers. Instead, it should wake up and address the issues related to power and water plaguing the people.

Braving the heat, the former chief minister toured the three districts of Jangaon, Suryapet, and Nalgonda and visited fields where the crops have withered due to lack of water on Sunday. Dubbed Polam Baata (road to farm) his programme saw Rao who is more popular as KCR boarding a pink bus from his farmhouse at Erravelli in Gajwel.

He met several farmers and heard their tales of woes. He told the farmers that they should fight back and assured them that the BRS would stand by them.

“When I was the chief minister and farmers suffered crop failure due to incessant rain in Mahabubnagar and Khammam, I personally visited and sanctioned Rs 10,000 immediately for relief. Today, in the Congress government, not a single minister or MLA visited the farmers who are suffering. The chief minister is only busy with his Delhi political visits,” said Rao.

He held the Congress government responsible for low voltage power and drying up of crops due to lack of water for irrigation and wondered why the state was facing such a crisis of power and water supply within 110 days of Congress’s rule. He noted that 200 farmers have ended their lives because of the failure of the government.

The BRS demanded Rs 25,000 per acre for the damaged crops.

“December 9 has gone, Mr Chief Minister where are you sleeping? I am asking you,” said K Chandrasekhar Rao as he criticised Revanth Reddy’s administration over their failure to fulfil the promises, particularly loan waiver for the farmers, made by the Congress during Assembly elections. He also promised Rs 5 lakh to a farmer who said he had sunk all his money in digging bore wells to save his crops and could not perform the marriage of his son.