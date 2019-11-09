Ace shooter Tejaswini Sawant on Saturday bagged India’s 12th quota in shooting for next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games by qualifying for the final of the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ongoing 14th Asian Championships.

Tejaswini earned the Olympic quota after finishing fifth in the qualification with a score of 1171 points. China’s Shi Mengyao of China topped the qualifying round with a score of 1178.

Out of the eight finalists, six have already secured their spots for next year’s games, paving way for Sawant to earn an Olympic quota.

The 39-year-old will be making her first Olympic appearance provided she is selected in the squad. On Friday, Chinki Yadav had won the 11th quota in the final of women’s 25 m rapid pistol event.

The India team of Tejaswini, Kajal Saini and Gayathri Nithyanadam earlier won the bronze medal in the same discipline.

Born in Kohlapur, Tejaswini has won many medals, including gold at the World Championship, World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. On August 8, 2010 she became the World Champion in the 50m rifle prone event in Germany.

She was the first Indian woman shooter to win a gold medal at the World Championships with a world-record equalling score in the 50 m rifle prone event.

In 2011, Tejaswini was also honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award.