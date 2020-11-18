India will play five Tests against England during the next English summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

England will also be playing limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The five Tests against India are scheduled to be played at Trent Bridge (August 4-8), Lord’s (August 12-16), Headingley (August 25-29), the Kia Oval (September 2-6) and Old Trafford (September 10-14).

On their last tour to England, Virat Kohli’s men had suffered a crushing 1-4 defeat in the five-Test series.

England are scheduled to visit India for a Test series in February-March, 2021.

The provisional schedule, put out by ECB, includes a three-match ODI series between England and Sri Lanka (June 29-July 4). England and Pakistan will play three ODIs between July 10-13 and three T20Is between July 16-20. Durham, Bristol, Edgbaston and Cardiff will host all limited-overs matches.

As per the current plans, England women are set to host South Africa and New Zealand for ODI and T20I series. Dates and venues for the women’s series will be announced later.

The England visually impaired team is also planning to play Australia in a limited-overs series in August at home, subject to Covid-19 restrictions. The fixtures and dates for next summer’s series are also yet to be finalised.

England hold the Ashes for the visually impaired after their success four years ago.

“Next year we’ve got another big international program to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-Test series against India as the centre-piece, compelling white ball series for our men and women, and an Ashes series for our visually impaired team,” said ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison.

“It’s an exciting prospect for England fans, and while Covid-19 means there’s still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country,” he added.