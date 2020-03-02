South Africa have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in India starting March 12 at HPCA Stadium in Dharmshala.

The squad sees the return batting mainstays Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen. Meanwhile, George Linde has received his maiden call-up into the Proteas’ ODI team ahead of their short outbound tour to India. The left-arm orthodox bowler had made his international debut in Test against India only in 2009 in Ranchi. However, after that, he didn’t get to play any match at the highest level.

Linde gets the opportunity as South Africa regular spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was not available for selection due to the imminent birth of his first-born child.

#BreakingNews Left-arm spinner, George Linde has received his maiden call-up into the Proteas’ ODI team ahead of their short outbound tour to India from 12-17 March 2020. It will consist of a 3-match ODI series taking place in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata. #INDvSA #Thread pic.twitter.com/UBo47w70du — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 2, 2020

Talking about du Plessis, the classy right-hander last played an ODI for South Africa in the 2019 World Cup and was rested for the home series against England and Australia. During this period, he also quit the captaincy and handed the reigns to Quinton de Kock.

However, van der Dussen, on the other hand, featured in the ODI series against England and was rested for the ongoing series against Australia.

Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.