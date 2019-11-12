Sourav Ganguly, on Monday, met Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) cricketer Parvez Rasool and team mentor Irfan Pathan at the BCCI headquarters and pledged his full support for the development of the sport in the valley.

Other than Pathan and Rasool, the JKCA delegation included several other members of the state board. A host of issues including the measures to be taken for the development of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir were discussed in the meeting.

“The BCCI president heard their points and has assured full support for the development of cricket in the region. We have requested the BCCI president to provide us with better facilities,” a senior JKCA official privy to the developments was quoted as saying by PTI.

Reportedly, Ganguly was informed about the current situation in the newest Union Territory of the country and how the JKCA is planning to host their home games.

“We expect that the home games of Jammu and Kashmir will once again be played in Jammu. We have a college ground in Jammu and we plan to upgrade and develop the facilities there so that first-class matches can be conducted,” the official said.

The Jammu & Kashmir cricket team have gone through a major crisis in recent times, especially after the abrogation of Article 370, and faced various hurdles prior to the beginning of the current domestic season.

Following a communication blackout in the valley after removal of the territory’s special status, Pathan had said that the JKCA could not contact its players, including their captain Rasool, who were incommunicado.

As a last measure, Pathan and board CEO Ashiq Bukhari had decided to put up a television advertisement to get in touch with the cricketers.

“Bukhari is a former DIG. He came up with the idea that we should advertise on television. There is a programme that comes every evening and Kashmiris are communicating with their near and dear ones through that,” Pathan was quoted as saying by PTI on August 28.

He had further spoken about how the preparations were hit big time by the traumatic political scenario in the region and had termed the time as “the biggest challenge” of his career.

“The players were supposed to peak by now but it is all back to zero in the current scenario. Even if the situation becomes normal, there is no time for training, it is just about playing matches,” Pathan added.

