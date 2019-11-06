Steve Smith’s unbeaten 80-run knock off just 51 deliveries guided Australia to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I of the three-match rubber and the former skipper is eyeing to improve his record in the shortest format of the game.

With the first T20I being washed out in Sydney, the hosts easily overhauled the 151-run target in the second contest with nine balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. It was Smith who powered Australia to a convincing win. His innings included 11 boundaries and a hit into the stands.

Smith averages just 27.48 in 35 matches in the shortest format of the game and the 30-year-old is eyeing to improve his record in T20I cricket.

“If you look at my batting record in T20 internationals, it’s not crash hot,” Smith said. “I guess you have to bear in mind … (early in my career) I was batting No 8 or 9, coming in and slogging, facing half a dozen balls tops. It’s never easy, so it’s going to affect your record at some point. I don’t doubt my ability. I know the tempos of the game. I’ve played a lot of [T20] cricket now. I may not be as strong as some of the other guys, but I use placement and timing,” Smith was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“If you’re chasing, you weigh up the situation and what you need and what [rate] you need to go at, which bowlers you want to target and just work out the math in your head, and that’s chasing,” he explained.

“Batting first you have to sum up conditions, and how the wicket is playing, what you think a good score is, and who is in the opposition … all those sorts of things. I’ve played a lot of cricket now, I’m pretty experienced, and my role in this team is to fix it if the top don’t come off,” Smith expressed.

Australia will now take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I on Friday in Perth.