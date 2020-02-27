After Bayern Munich embarrassed Chelsea 3-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, US rock star Jon Bon Jovi has revealed the success mantra of the German club.

Apparently, Bon Jovi, who is in London, is staying at the same hotel where the Bayern players were accommodated. And according to him, the touring footballers were having “a good old time” at the hotel bar in the night before the match against the Blues.

“And the team were in there the night before last (Monday) and how they, on the power of whisky and beer, overpowered Chelsea last night doesn’t say much for Chelsea’s drinking habits either,” the ‘Livin On A Prayer’ musician said as quoted by PTI via AFP.

“The Bayern guys were certainly sipping whisky and having a good ol’ time — and they went and shellacked Chelsea,” said Jovi jokingly before adding that his indiscretion might get “everyone in trouble”.

Bayern Munich on Tuesday thrashed Chelsea 3-0 courtesy a brace from Serge Gnabry and a late strike from Robert Lewandowski. On the opening score, Lewandowski unselfishly sent a pass inside the box to an unmarked Serge Gnabry for a tap-in in the 51st minute.

Then in the 54th minute, the Poland international moved into Bayern’s final third and found Gnabry for him to beat Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero and send the ball into the bottom corner of the net. Lewandowski scored the last goal of the night in the 76th minute off an assist from Alphonso Davies.