Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has said that the being a part of Liverpool has been a great feeling for him and his family. After winning Liverpool’s first Premier League in 30 years, Becker said that it was the love of the fans and the way the club management treated the players that made the success story possible.

“At this moment it means everything,” Becker was quoted as saying on the official website of Liverpool Football Club. “The biggest part of my achievements in football I achieved for this club, through this club, individual and my teammates, so it means a lot to me and my family.

“Since we arrived here we could feel that it’s a different club, a club who treats you as a family and can give you all the support that you need to play football, to stay focused on playing football.

“So, we are comfortable here. We love being here. We also love the warmth that we receive from the supporters, they are part of this family as well,” he added.

The 27-year-old Becker, who is considered the best gloveman in the world of football at the moment, said that joining Liverpool game him the perfect opportunity to reach the pinnacle of the sport. In the last Premier League season, Becker conceded just 23, the lowest number of goals.

“I believe that I didn’t become the best goalkeeper in the world last season,” Becker said.

“Obviously because all of my life what I did from [when I was] 10 years old, I always tried to work hard to achieve great things. I set my goals and I go for it.

“Obviously I grew a lot here with this club with the possibility that the club gives you to win big things and to be the best you can.

“You have to win the big things, the big championships – as the Champions League and the Premier League now.

“So this is something that changed coming here to Liverpool, but my mentality was always to be the best. Receiving the awards or not, I always work to be the best,” the Brazilian added.

Meanwhile, with the Premier League this season, Liverpool lifted their fourth title – after the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 – in a span of little over a year.