Shubman Gill named India’s new test captain for upcoming England tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday named Shubman Gill as the new captain of India’s Test team, announced for the upcoming England tour. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be his deputy.

The decision was made during an Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee meeting held at the BCCI headquarters.

The committee also announced India’s 18-member squad. Karun Nair, who made a stunning comeback in the IPL this season, has returned to the squad, along with Shardul Thakur and Sai Sudharsan. However, veteran pacer Mohammad Shami was not included in the list amid concerns regarding his fitness to bowl long spells in the Tests.

On picking Gill to lead the Indian team in the longest format, Ajit Agarkar, India’s Men’s cricket team chief selector said: “You don’t pick Captains for 1-2 tour. You want to invest in something that is going to help us going forward. We have seen some progress in him over the last 2 years. There is no doubt, it is going to be tough doing a 5 match series in England. Maybe we will have to learn on the job a little, but we are very confident and that is the reason we are picking him.”

On Mohammad Shami’s exclusion from the team, Agarkar said the medical guys informed that he has been ruled out of this series.

“He has been trying to be fit for the series, but he had a setback over the last week, and he has had some MRIs done. I don’t think he was going to be able to play five tests. We were hoping he would be available for some part of the series at least, but if he is not fit at the moment, it is very difficult to keep waiting. It is unfortunate. We always want to pick a bowler like him…,” he said.

India’s squad for England Tests:

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Prasiddh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.