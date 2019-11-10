Indian eves thrashed West Indies by 84 runs to start their campaign in the five-match T20I series with a win at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Shafali Verma was declared the Player of the Match.

Getting an invitation to bat, openers Shafali and Smriti Mandhana piled up 143 runs for the opening wicket. While Shafali played a 73-run knock off 49 balls, Smriti collected 67 runs from 46 deliveries.

Shafali’s knock was laced with six boundaries and four sixes, whereas her companion Smriti struck 11 boundaries.

After the dismissal of the Indian opening pair, the visitors lost a couple of wickets in quick succession, however, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with valuable unbeaten 21 runs off 13 deliveries to guide India to a massive total.

During the chase, the West Indies never looked in control and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, credit goes to some quality bowling by the Indian bowlers.

Shemaine Campbelle was the top scorer for the Carribeans with 33 runs while all other batswomen failed to contribute. For India, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav scalped two wickets each to run down the spine of Windies batting lineup and help India restrict the hosts on 101 for 9 in the 20 overs.

The two sides now meet in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday.