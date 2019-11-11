Riding on an unbeaten knock of 69 runs off 35 balls from Shafali Verma, India women defeated West Indies women by 10 wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Indian eves, chasing a mediocre target of 104 runs, eased past the West Indies on Sunday evening.

Shafali along with Smiriti, who remained unbeaten on 30, got the team across the line in the 11th over.

Earlier, Anisa Mohammed, who was captaining the side after Stafanie Taylor was ruled out of the series due to injury, had won the toss and had elected to bat first.

Just like the first game, West Indies again struggled for runs as Hayley Matthews and Stacy-Ann King opened the batting. Stacy-Ann was the first to go for 7 followed by Shemaine Campbelle for a four-ball 0.

Wickets fell at regular intervals for West Indies and Deepti Sharma’s 4 for 10 restricted the hosts to 103 for 7 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Shafali, who on Saturday became the youngest Indian to score an internationally fifty, tore apart the West Indies’ bowling to make the match a cakewalk for India.

The 15-year-old struck her second consecutive half-century to lead the Indians to victory with 57 balls to spare.

With a lead of 2-0, Women in Blue will now aim to seal the series when they take on the Carribeans in the third T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.