In a recent development, cricket lover and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has revealed that Sachin Tendulkar is his favourite cricketer from the past while he loves to watch Virat Kohli bat among the current generation of cricketers.

“I would say Sachin from yesterday and Virat today,” Nadella told Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, in Delhi on Tuesday when quizzed about his favourite cricketer. The same has been confirmed in a report carried by news agency IANS.

“I would prefer coding for cricket. I met Anil Kumble yesterday. He has a startup where cricket bats are equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors. Coding is one thing that I would say is a malleable, changeable resource for a great future,” Nadella said at the ‘Young Innovators’ Summit’ in the national capital.

“The thing really inspires me is that how coding needs to become such a core skill, irrespective of whether you are in computer science or you’re in medicine or even history because there’s AI in literature,” he added.

“I always think of coding is like poetry, it’s just compact expression. So I think coding can inspire you, in both liberal arts as well as in the sciences, to really make a difference,” Nadella further added.