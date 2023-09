‘Satisfied with layout of track’, former MotoGP™️ rider Loris Capirossi praises BIC ahead of Grand Prix of India

Former star MotoGP™️ rider Loris Capirossi on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction with the quality of the race track at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) and also picked his favourite riders to win the inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix of India, set to take place from September 22 to 24.

Loris Capirossi is serving as a safety advisor to Dorna Sports, which has been the Organizer of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix (MotoGP™️) since 1991 and owns exclusive commercial and television rights worldwide.

He took rides at the BIC and opined “Everything seems to be going smoothly