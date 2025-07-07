Sanjog Gupta takes over as ICC’s new chief executive

Cricket’s global governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), on Monday announced Sanjog Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Taking over from CEO Geoff Allardice, Gupta, who has also served as the head of sports at Disney Star, becomes the seventh leader to occupy this pivotal role in the organization’s history.

His appointment comes at a critical juncture for the sport when cricket is said to return in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The decision to appoint Gupta underscores the ICC’s focus on navigating cricket through this period of significant evolution, balancing traditional formats with innovative approaches to grow the game worldwide while preparing for its Olympic comeback.

ICC Secretary Jay Shah welcomed the appointment, stating, “Sanjog’s proven expertise in sports strategy and commercial development makes him ideally suited to guide cricket through this transformative era. His comprehensive knowledge of both the sporting and media landscapes will be instrumental in achieving our global growth objectives.”