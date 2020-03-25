Sad with the postponement of Tokyo Olympics, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Wednesday said that deferring the Games to the next year is the right decision.

Notably, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which were slated to commence on July 24, have been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic after Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach and other stakeholders on Tuesday.

“Took this photo last year in Japan. I’m sad the Olympics are postponed, but I am sure it‘s the right decision for the collective health of everyone involved. Let’s look forward to Tokyo #Olympics 2021,” said Djokovic on Twitter,

The Olympic, thus, has become the latest sporting event and possibly the biggest of them all to be rescheduled due to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus which has already killed over 19, 500 people and has affected more than 430,000 people across the globe.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, the 17-time Grand Slam winner on Sunday posted a message on Instagram urging people to stay at home.

“I pray for the health and healing of you. May God heal any sickness you have physical, mental or spiritual. May he give you health, energy and joy today. Very challenging times for everyone. I am sending support and prayers. Please stay at home in quarantine and help frontline medical people to help all the people infected and in need. Let’s not burden them in these critical times more than they already are,” read a part of Djokovic’s message.