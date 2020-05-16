His 100 hundreds on the international stage are spoken about every second minute by cricket fans across the globe, but not many know of some of Sachin Tendulkar’s favourite knocks which didn’t culminate into centuries.

And the legend has thrown light on some of those knock in an interview with cricket.com. Not only has he spoken about an ODI knock against the Aussies in the 2001 series after the historic Test win, but has also spoken about a knock against the Windies in 1997 on a damp wicket when they boasted of bowlers like Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose among others.

“An innings I will remember is the first ODI between India and Australia in 2001, right after we won the historic Test series. I was batting well with VVS Laxman and together we got India off to a flying start. I had decided to be more aggressive against Glenn McGrath.

“There was an over where I attacked McGrath and managed to hit three boundaries and a six. The idea was to not let him settle, and the plan had largely worked. I eventually got run out for 35 runs in that match but I was in good form to continue otherwise,” he said.

“Another innings I cherish is the first one-day international between West Indies and India at Trinidad in 1997. We batted first, and the weather was overcast, with the wicket damp in the morning. Not only was the wicket challenging to bat on, their bowling attack was extremely good as well.

“Their pace battery consisted of Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose, Ian Bishop and Franklin Rose. I was able to counterattack and score quick 44 runs, before getting out to Ambrose caught behind on what was an umpiring error. It was a rain-curtailed match and we lost the match, but purely for the tough conditions in which one had to bat on, I rank that innings as one of my favourites.”

Tendulkar also spoke about the much-talked about game against Australia in Nairobi in 2000 where he took on the Australian bowlers from the word go.

“I cannot forget the match against Australia in the ICC Champions Knockout Trophy in Nairobi in 2000 as well. The wicket was once again damp and not a very easy one to bat on. There was plenty of life on the surface. The way Glenn McGrath bowled the first over, I spoke to Sourav Ganguly and suggested that I go after McGrath.

“I realised we have to do something out of the box (play mind games) I exchanged few words with him which took him by surprise. I also started playing shots against him, though some of them were risky. The plan was to get him angry and make him attack my body instead of looking to get me out.

“We were beaten on occasions but also were able to make McGrath bowl where we wanted. I made a quick-fire 38 and this came in a winning cause so I was very happy,” he explained.