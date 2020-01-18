India captain Virat Kohli on Friday said that opener Rohit Sharma should be fit enough to play the final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday.

During the second ODI here on Friday, which India won by 36 runs, Rohit had injured his left shoulder in the 43rd over of the Australian innings while trying to stop a boundary.

Kohli said that Rohit had dislocated his left shoulder but there is no indication of it being a long-term injury.

“I asked Rohit briefly just now,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony. “It’s that left shoulder which has popped out a few times. There’s no tear, so hopefully he should be back for the next game.”

Rohit scored 42 off 44 balls as India batted first on Friday before falling to Adam Zampa. His opening partner Shikhar Dhawan scored his third consecutive fifty in international cricket and fell just four runs short of what would have been his 18th ODI ton. K.L. Rahul came in at No. 5 and smashed 80 off 52 balls, while Kohli chipped in with a quickfire 78 as India posted an imposing 340/6 in the allotted 50 overs.