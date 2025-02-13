Rizwan, Agha struck tons as Pakistan beat South Africa with highest-ever chase

With the 2025 Champions Trophy fast approaching, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named three squads that will feature in the warm-up matches against Bangladesh, South Africa, and Afghanistan respectively, ahead of the mega event. The warm-up fixtures will take place between February 14 to 17 in the lead-up to the main tournament, which runs from February 19 to March 9 in Dubai and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Afghanistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh will feature in these three games on February 14 and 17 respectively, while Afghanistan will also play a warm-up fixture against New Zealand on February 16, the PCB informed a release on Wednesday.

These will be the final round of preparations for the side ahead of the Champions Trophy. South Africa and New Zealand are already in Pakistan featuring in a tri-series with the hosts.

PCB has named three separate Pakistan Shaheens squads for the fixtures.

On February 14, Shadab Khan will lead the Shaheens against Afghanistan in Lahore. On February 17, two Shaheens teams will be in action in Karachi and Dubai. Mohammad Hurraira will lead the Shaheens against South Africa in Karachi, while Mohammad Haris will lead the Shaheens against Bangladesh in Dubai.

The New Zealand-Afghanistan warm-up match on February 16 will be played out in Karachi.

The Shaheens squads:

v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore – Shadab Khan (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Hussain Talat, Jahandad Khan, Kashif Ali, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Imran Randhawa and Muhammad Irfan Khan

v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi – Mohammad Huraira (captain), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, and Saad Khan

v Bangladesh, ICC Academy, Dubai – Mohammad Haris (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Azan Awais, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usama Mir.

Schedule of warm-up matches:

February 14 – Pakistan Shaheens v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

February 16 – New Zealand v Afghanistan, National Stadium, Karachi

February 17 – Pakistan Shaheens v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi

February 17 – Pakistan Shaheens v Bangladesh, ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai

*All games will be day-night fixtures.