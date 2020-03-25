In a novel initiative to encourage people to remain fit during the 21 day lockdown period, the Sports Authority of India is promoting #FitIndiaMovement. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on his social media handles urged people to take up a rope skipping exercise at their homes, while urging participants to encourage others to do the same and build online unity while maintaining social distancing and beat the Coronavirus.

Major Indian athletes have taken up the endeavour, posting their videos on their social media handles and sending the larger message of beating the Coronavirus.

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia uploaded his video doing the rope skip and encouraged people to do spend 2-3 minutes doing the exercise which will also boost the Fit India Movement.

Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil uploaded her video on Instagram and wrote that rope skipping helps build endurance, stamina and muscles with regular practice, which is something that can be done easily indoors and at home.

Boxing legend MC Mary Kom also uploaded her rope skipping video as did Amit Panghal, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Mirabai Chanu and Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a pan-India lockdown for 21 days on Tuesday night to combat the deadly virus which has so far taken 11 lives. There have been more than 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far in the country.