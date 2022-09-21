Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 to commence on October 7.

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKLfirst )’s half of Season 9 will begin on October 7 at Bengaluru’s Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium before moving to Pune’s Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex on October 28 for the second leg.

On the first three days of the PKL, tripleheaders will be played, according to Mashal Sports, the league’s organiser.

Fans will be able to see all 12 teams compete in a game during the first two days of the 66 matches according to the schedule that was made public. Through the league stage of Season 9, they will also be treated to tripleheaders every Friday and Saturday.

ℙℝ ℍ ℕ ℂℍ Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune pic.twitter.com/4Mne3j2lgV — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 21, 2022

Season 8 champions, Dabang Delhi will face off U-Mumba on October 7, followed by the league’s Southern Derby in the second match, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans. UP Yoddhas will square off with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match on the opening day.

The schedule for the second half will be released by October-end, in order to help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies.

“PKL Season 9 is set to bring action of the best kabaddi in the world before Indian sports lovers across the three cities of Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad. As with each previous PKL season, Season 9 will set strong benchmarks by the League and its broadcast partner, as well as our 12 teams, to continue the growth of kabaddi in India for in-stadia and on-screen kabaddi fans,” said Anupam Goswami, head sports leagues, Mashal Sports and league commissioner, PKL.

(inputs from IANS)