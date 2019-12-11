In the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019-20 match between Mumbai and Baroda, 20-year-old opening batsman Prithvi Shaw slammed his maiden first-class double-hundred.

Shaw, who had promised to put on display “Prithvi Shaw 2.0” after making comeback following an eight-month ban by BCCI for doping violation, completed his double in just 174 balls on the third day.

Shaw showed positive intent right from the start and scored his hundred in just 84 balls earlier on the day. His innings of 202, which included 19 boundaries and four over-boundaries, anchored Mumbai’s batting as they finished with a lead of over 400 runs after declaring at a score of 409/4.

Shaw had scored a fiery 66 off 62 balls in the first innings where Mumbai finished with 431.

Since making his comeback to mainstream cricket after serving the eight-month doping suspension, Shaw has shown glimpses of his raw talent. In five T20I innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the youngster scored a total of 240 runs with five half-centuries.

With this kind of performances in such a little time, Shaw has definitely staked claim to regain his place in the national team.

Riding on Shaw’s brilliant display with the willow, Mumbai have taken the upper hand against Baroda. After scoring 431 in the first innings, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Mumbaikars bundled Baroda for 307 at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav also notched up a score with triple-figure after scoring a brisk century with a strike-rate of over 140. He remained unbeaten at 102 off 70 balls at the end of Mumbai innings.

Indian Test team’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is also a part of the Mumbai squad, failed to have an impact in the second innings. However, with 79 in the first innings, he was the second-highest scorer for his team.