India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma, who hit an 85-run match-winning knock against Bangladesh in the second T20I, requested the critics to take their eyes off from Rishabh Pant for some time.

Notably, the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has come under a lot of criticism in recent times, especially after he missed an opportunity to stump Liton Das in the second T20I against Bangladesh in Rajkot. But Rohit wants fans and the media to let him breathe and not focus on every move the youngster makes.

“You know there is a lot of talk happening about Pant every day, every minute. I just feel that he needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field. I would request everyone to keep their eyes away from Pant for a while,” Rohit told media on the eve of the third T20I against Bangla Tigers.

“He is a fearless cricketer and we (team management) want him to have that freedom. And if you guys take your eyes off him for some time, it will allow him to perform even better,” he added.

The captain went on to point that the attacking batsman is a youngster and should be allowed to express himself and play the game.

“He is a young guy, 22, trying to make his mark in international cricket. Every move he makes on the field, people start talking about him. It is not fair. I think we should allow him to play his cricket which actually he also wants to do,” he said.

