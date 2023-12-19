Pat ‘Heads’ to SRH, Cummins breaks the bank with record Rs 20.50 cr deal

Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in IPL history that witnessed the Rs 20 crore-mark being breached for the first time at the mini auction on Tuesday, with the Sunrisers Hyderabad shelling out Rs 20.50 crore to acquire the all-rounder, who will join his Kangaroos teammate Travis Head, bought for Rs 6.8 crore.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell was the second most-expensive buy of the day, going for a whopping Rs 14 crore to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) immediately after Punjab Kings splurged Rs 11.75 crore to acquire the services of pacer Harshal Patel.

The day started with Rajasthan Royals spending Rs 7.4 crore to buy West Indian Rovman Powell before Englishman Harry Brook was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore. Shardul Thakur went back to the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore, after the Yellow Brigade roped in New Zealander Rachin Ravindra for a relatively cheaper deal of Rs 1.80 crore.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians paid Rs 5 crore to buy South African pacer Gerald Coetzee, even as the likes of Steve Smith, Rilee Rossow, Karun Nair and Manish Pandey failed to find any takers.

But it was the deal of Cummins that will make the headlines for the papers. The World Cup-winning captain, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was chased by four franchises, before eventually being bought by the Hyderabad franchise for the whopping sum.

Chennai Super Kings made the opening bid at his base price of Rs 2 crore before Mumbai Indians raised their paddle and the bidding raced to Rs 3.80 crore in no time. Mumbai bowed out of the bidding at Rs 4.80 crore but RCB then entered the race, raising it to Rs 5 crore. At Rs 7.80 crore, Chennai Super Kings exited the bidding.

RCB thought they had their man but Sunrisers Hyderabad raised their paddle to make it Rs 8 crore. It was between the two teams then as each refused to relent, but Sunrisers eventually made the winning bid of Rs 20.50 crore.

SRH looked pretty satisfied with the deal, as they were looking for a player with leadership quality in the bowling department that had been left wanting in the last two seasons. Cummins guided Australia to title wins in the World Test Championship 2023 and then the ODI World Cup in November, and looks a likely contender to be one among the leadership group.

Cummins will join his Australia teammate and one of the best international batters in recent times – Travis Head at the SRH dug out. Head was bought for Rs 6.8 crore earlier in the auction.

After Cummins, New Zelander Daryl Mitchell, who slammed two centuries against India – at the league stage and the semifinal of the World Cup, witnessed a fierce bidding war for acquiring his services. Mitchell, who came in with a base price of Rs 1 crore, was eventually bought by the CSK for Rs 14 crore.

Harshal Patel became the third millionaire of the day, with the Punjab Kings going all out to buy the Haryana pacer, whose death bowling and wicked slow bouncers as well as various slower balls could prove effective in their campaign in 2024.