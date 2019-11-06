Right-arm Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins has been rested for the third and final T20I against Pakistan slated to be played on Friday in Perth.

According to Cricket Australia, Cummins, who ended with the figures of 1 for 19 in the second T20I match against Pakistan, didn’t join the squad that flew down from Canberra to Perth, and instead went to Sydney. On Tuesday, Australia defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the second T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the first match got washed out due to rain.

Australia head coach Justin Langer said: “We’ve got so much cricket on, he (Cummins) plays a lot of it so when you get a little opportunity rather than taking the long flight to Perth he’s going to stay here, recover and get prepared for the Test series.”

However, the number 1 Test bowler is expected to play in New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia at the SCG on Monday.

The 26-year-old has been involved in five T20Is in last two weeks, the longest stretch of games for him in the format since the 2012 World T20.

Cummins has played 25 matches donning the whites for Australia so far and has taken 125 wickets at a strike rate of 46.