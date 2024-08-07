Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat disqualified for being ‘slightly overweight’

In a massive heartbreak, star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics due to being overweight.

Phogat, who created history just yesterday to become the first Indian female wrestler to reach the Olympic final, will miss the Paris Olympics medal.

Despite efforts by the team to manage her weight overnight, Phogat weighed in slightly above the 50kg limit this morning, the Indian Olympic Association said in a statement.

Advertisement

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy…,” the statement read.