Thousands of fans without tickets brought traffic chaos to the roads around the Lord’s today.

As they tried to enter the ground to witness the World Cup Final between India and the West Indies.

All 21000 tickets for the match were sold months ago and touts around the ground were asking 210 USD for tickets.

Extra stewards were in attendance and those around the wall were kept busy ejecting fans who tried to climb in for free.

A disappointed West Indian supporter, who had waited outside since 4 AM said, I’ve got more chance of being selected to play for the West Indies than I have of watching them”.

(This story first appeared in the print edition of The Statesman on June 26, 1983)