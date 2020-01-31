An excellent fifty from Manish Pandey on Friday took India to 165 for 8 in 20 overs in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Pandey scored runs 50 runs off 36 balls. His blitzkrieg included 3 fours. Meanwhile, Kl Rahul, who scored 39 off 26, was the second-highest run-scorer for India.

Sanju Samson, who was roped in for Rohit Sharma, got an opportunity to open the innings but the right-handed batsman could not capitalise it as he fell to Scott Kuggeleijn in the second over of the innings after scoring just 8 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli also did not bother the scoreboard much and became the victim of Hamish Bennett on his individual score of 11.

Wickets fell at regular intervals for India, but Manish Pandey dug in his heels on one end to help India reach a respected total. Shardul Thakur’s 20 off 15 towards the end helped India’s cause.

Ish Sodhi was the wrecker-in-chief with the figures of 3 for 26 in his 4 overs. He claimed the wickets of Rahul, Shreyas Iyer (1) and Shivam Dube (12).

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee, who is holding the post in the absence of injured Kane Williamson, had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Williamson misses the match due to shoulder injury and has been replaced by Daryl Mitchell in the team. Tom Bruce has replaced Colin de Grandhomme.

Meanwhile, for India, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested. Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini are roped into the final XI.

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Daryl Mitchell

India: Sanju Samson, Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini