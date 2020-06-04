After weeks of speculations and discussions suggesting that few games in Premier League might be played at neutral venues when the 2019-20 season resumes, it is believed that all the remaining 92 matches will be played at home and away grounds of the 20 clubs, reported BBC.

Earlier, it was suggested that the Premier League feared that fans may throng outside the closed venues during the matches, breaking the social distancing guidelines and other protocols and risking an outbreak of the coronavirus.

However, the Premier League officials will still outline a plan to identify a neutral venue as an alternative ground in case the number of coronavirus cases increases in a particular region. Since the use of neutral venues will require a change in the rule, the clubs will have to vote on the matter.

The BBC report further stated that the clubs are likely to offer a centralised plan to include fans in some ways when the meet on Thursday to have the most thorough discussions on the fate of the 2019-20 season of Premier League.

“The Premier League’s ambition is to complete all of our remaining fixtures this season home and away, where possible,” the Premier League said in a statement the last week.

“We are working with our clubs to ensure risks are assessed and minimised, while co-operating with the police at a local and national level.

“Discussions with the National Police Chiefs’ Council and UK Football Policing Unit have been positive and are continuing.

“We are prepared for all outcomes and have a neutral venue contingency,” it added.

Sky Sports reported last week that the Premier League had identified five games involving Liverpool and Manchester City as “high risk” games and were contemplating shifting them to neutral venues.

Meanwhile, the clubs will confirm the fixture lists of the rebooted season apart from deciding the kick-off times and broadcast plans in the meeting on Thursday.

Matchday operations and return-to-play protocols will also be presented, while the clubs may also agree to the Premier League’s direction of allowing a maximum of 300 people inside the venue during a match.

The meeting will also see the Premier League bosses discuss the various possibilities in case the season had to be suspended due to a second wave of the coronavirus in England. Should the relegation system be scrapped in such a scenario is likely to be a topic.