New Zealand succumbed to defeat in yet another decider against England which had a super-over in play. The Kiwis lost the last game and the five-match Twenty-20 International (T20I) series against the Eoin Morgan-led side at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday.

Before the fifth match, the series was tied level at 2-2, thus giving the match a tag of a virtual final. Batting first, New Zealand posted a mammoth total of 146 in just 11 overs after rain shortened the length of the game. England too gave a befitting reply, eventually winning the game in the super over.

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro helped New Zealand off to a fiery start and shared a partnership of 83 runs in just five overs. Guptill completed his half-century in just 20 balls before heading to the pavilion.

Munro took over the charge then and made sure the scoring rate did not see a fall and scored 46 off 21 deliveries. Tim Seifert concluded the hosts’ innings with the same intensity and played a brisk 39-run innings in just 16 balls.

Chasing, the visitors lost two early wickets in the first few minutes of the innings. Skipper Eoin Morgan tried to lift the scoring rate a bit and scored 17 off just 7 deliveries but failed to continue with his onslaught and got out to put his team at a risky position of 39/3.

Jonny Bairstow, with the highest score of 47 in his 18-ball innings, proved to be the most fruitful part of the English batting. All the other batsmen contributed with some quick runs to take England closer to the total.

However, it was Chris Jordan who turned the match in its head. Coming in to bat in the last over with the tourists requiring 13 off 3 in James Neesham’s over, Jordan hit a six followed it with a couple and a boundary in the last ball to tie the score and set another super-over against the Blackcaps.

Bairstow and Morgan hammered the home team’s skipper Tim Southee all over the park to fetch 17 runs in six balls. For the hosts, Seifert and Guptill could not replicate their earlier show and got resisted by Chris Jordan with the former ever getting out in the fourth delivery.

In the end, the target proved too tall for the Kiwi batsmen to climb as they suffered another defeat in a super-over against England in a decider.