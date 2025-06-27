Neeraj Chopra turns fan’s ₹2000 plea into VVIP dream

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra turned a fan’s humble plea into a dream come true by offering him a “full VVIP experience” and accommodation for the Neeraj Chopra Classic on July 5 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ranjith, a javelin enthusiast from Coimbatore, took to social media with a modest request:

“If anyone sponsors me 2000 rupees, I can go to watch this from Coimbatore,” he posted on social media, hoping to somehow witness his idol compete live.

Two days later, what followed was nothing short of extraordinary. Neeraj himself responded, not with a simple gesture, but with the full star treatment.

“Hi, Ranjith. You’ve got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the @nc_classic is on me! And thanks to @RadissonHotels, you’ll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon!”

The moment captured the spirit of the upcoming event, a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold event, promising to put India on the global javelin map. Postponed from its original date — May 24, due to cross-border tensions with Pakistan, the Neeraj Chopra Classic is set to feature an elite field of javelin throwers, including Thomas Rohler, Anderson Peters and Chopra himself.

Chopra played a pivotal role in the staging of the event in India and sending invitations to global stars of the game to participate.

Earlier this week, Chopra claimed the javelin throw title at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 meet with a best effort of 85.29 metres, winning the event with one throw left as none of the other competitors could surpass his mark after six rounds.

It was the second title for Chopra within a month after he triumphed in the Paris Diamond League meet last week.