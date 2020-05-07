Players are set to resume individual training at their respective bases from Friday as NBA looks to get back on its feet after being suspended since March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Utah Jazz are planning to be extra cautious before the facility opens it arms up for players. Earlier, their hooper Rudy Gobert became the first professional athlete in the US to test positive for the virus, which ultimately led to the suspension of the league.

“That could be within a day or two, but my best guess is it will be after May 8,” Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey was quoted as saying by NBA.com.

“We want to make sure the facility meets all of the league specifications, the local and state health officials’ protocols, and then we’re going to be even more stringent with those standards and create our own.”

Strict norms have also been put in place as precautionary measures against the spread of the virus when players return for individual training.

According to NBA.com, no more than four players will be allowed at the facility at a given time. No heads of assistant coaches can participate as group activity remains prohibited.

Players also cannot use facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

“We have worked closely with state health officials and our own medical and health performance team,” Lindsey said.

“We’re going to ramp up systematically. The biggest goal is to have the confidence of the players and the staff that they can enter our facility safely.”