In a recent turn of events, it is now being reported that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni will start his training from 2 March along with other players ahead of the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A report carried by PTI claims that Dhoni, who last played a competitive cricket match in the ICC Cricket World Cup, will start training at the MA Chidambaram stadium for the upcoming IPL.

This year the season opener will be played between the finalists of the previous edition- CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on 29 March.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Chennai based franchise told PTI that Dhoni will be training with the players who are available as the full-fledged preparatory camp will begin on 19 March.

Dhoni is expected to train with his teammates like Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu for a couple of weeks and then take a break before returning.

In the previous editions, CSK practice sessions had attracted crowds in great numbers and a similar situation could be expected this year as well with their ‘Thala’ set to start training early to get into the groove as he has been away from cricket for a considerable amount of time.