Five-time World Champion MC Mary Kom has broken the 14-day quarantine protocol after returning from Jordan where she participated in the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers.

Mary Kom, who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics at the qualifying competition in Jordan, returned to India on March 13 and was asked to follow a mandatory self-isolation amid the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus across the globe.

But the 37-year-old boxer attended a breakfast ceremony hosted by the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 18.

In one of the four pictures tweeted by the official Twitter handle of President of India, Mary Kom can be seen with other Member of Parliaments. “President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning,” read the caption of the photos.

President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. pic.twitter.com/Rou6GLrSHH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, BJP leader Dushyant Singh, who had come in contact with Bollywood singer Kanika who has tested positive for COVID-19, was also present at the breakfast party of the President.

However, Mary Kom has said that she did not go anywhere else other than the Rashtrapati Bhavan and that she did not shake hands with or meet Dushyant.

“I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President’s event and did not meet Dushyant or shake hands with. My quarantine after Jordan ends but I’m going to be at home only for the next 3-4 days,” IANS quoted Mary Kom as saying.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed over more than 11,400 people and affected more than 2,76,400 people worldwide, is witnessing a gradual rise in India with more than 270 reported cases so far and five deaths.