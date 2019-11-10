After beating Partizan Belgrade in Europa League, a confident Manchester United team will host a spirited Brighton in their 12th round of match of English Premier League 2019-20 on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Brighton, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 10, 2019

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester United vs Brighton, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Preview

The 3-0 win will surely boost the players in what has been a depleted season so far. However, the Ole Gunnar Solksjaer-managed side have not been able to produce anything near their best in the Premier League so far.

With only one win in their last five encounters, the Red Devils will be desperate to register a victory in front of their home crowd. Just three wins in the league so far have kept them in the second half of the table at the 14th position.

Brighton, on the other hand, have been a story of redemption so far. After finishing 16th last season, they are currently placed at the eighth position and look the better side in today’s contest.

With two back-to-back wins in their last two league games and three in last four, the Seagulls will be rightly hoping to snatch a famous away victory against United.

Manchester United vs Brighton, English Premier League 2019-20: Team News

Solksjaer will hope that Harry Maguire gets fit on time after he picked up a knock midweek. Scott McTominay had also suffered a minor injury against Partizan Belgrade but is likely to start today.

Victor Lindelof could be available after he missed the last game, while Paul Pogba continues to remain on the sidelines.

Brighton will miss the services of Bernardo and Jose Izquierdo at the Old Trafford. Graham Potter will also have to field an eleven without Adam Webster after he picked up an ankle injury and limped off the field last week.

Manchester United vs Brighton, English Premier League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pereira, Fred; James, Mata, Rashford; Martial.

Brighton: Ryan, Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Burn, Gross, Propper, Stephens, Alzate, Maupay, Trossard.

Manchester United vs Brighton, English Premier League 2019-20: Last 5 Premier League Matches

Manchester United: LWDLD

Brighton: WWLWL

Manchester United vs Brighton, English Premier League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Manchester United: 13

Brighton: 3

Draw: 5

Manchester United vs Brighton, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Prediction

The match might end in 1-1 draw.

Manchester United vs Brighton, English Premier League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Manchester United vs Brighton, English Premier League 2019-20 match on television?

The Manchester United vs Brighton, English Premier League 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of Manchester United vs Brighton, English Premier League 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Manchester United vs Brighton, English Premier League 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.