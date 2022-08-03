CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in Weightlifting 109Kg Category

India’s weightlifting team has come up with yet another medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Lovepreet Singh has won the bronze medal in the 109 Kg category after finishing with a total of 355kg.

Cameroon’s Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu took home the Gold with a combined lift of 361 kg, which consisted of the best lift of 160 kg in the Snatch category and the best of 201 kg in the C&J category.

The silver medal went to Samoa’s Jack Hitila Opeloge who had a combined lift of 358 kg. It consisted of the best lift of 164 kg in the Snatch category and 194 in the C&J category.

The Indian weightlifter lifted 163kg in snatch and an impressive 192kg in clean and jerk. There were some doubts lingering on Lovepreet’s medal chances when his Australian counterpart increased the wait of his last attempt to 211kg.

LOVEPREET WINS BRNZE !! The weightlifting contingent is giving us major MEDAL moments at #CommonwealthGames2022 Lovepreet Singh bags Bronze in the Men’s 109 Kg category with a Total lift of 355 Kg Snatch- 163Kg NR

Clean & Jerk- 192Kg NR

Total – 355kg (NR) pic.twitter.com/HpIlYSQxBZ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 3, 2022

However, the Aussie was not able to complete the lift which eventually confirmed Lovepreet’s medal in the end. His medal takes India’s medal tally to a total of 14 medals – 5 Gold, 5 Silver and 4 Bronze.

This was the 10th medal for India in Weightlifting for the tournament. The contingent has been more than impressive so far and are hoping for more to come soon.