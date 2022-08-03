Follow Us:
  1. Home / Sports / CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in Weightlifting 109Kg Category

CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in Weightlifting 109Kg Category

The Indian weightlifter lifted 163kg in snatch and an impressive 192kg in clean and jerk. There were some doubts lingering on Lovepreet’s medal chances when his Australian counterpart increased the wait of his last attempt to 211kg.

SNS | August 3, 2022 4:25 pm

Commonwealth Games 2022, Lovepreet Singh, Weightllfting,

CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in Weightlifting 109Kg Category (Picture Credits - Twitter)

India’s weightlifting team has come up with yet another medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Lovepreet Singh has won the bronze medal in the 109 Kg category after finishing with a total of 355kg.

Cameroon’s Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu took home the Gold with a combined lift of 361 kg, which consisted of the best lift of 160 kg in the Snatch category and the best of 201 kg in the C&J category.

The silver medal went to Samoa’s Jack Hitila Opeloge who had a combined lift of 358 kg. It consisted of the best lift of 164 kg in the Snatch category and 194 in the C&J category.

The Indian weightlifter lifted 163kg in snatch and an impressive 192kg in clean and jerk. There were some doubts lingering on Lovepreet’s medal chances when his Australian counterpart increased the wait of his last attempt to 211kg.

However, the Aussie was not able to complete the lift which eventually confirmed Lovepreet’s medal in the end. His medal takes India’s medal tally to a total of 14 medals – 5 Gold, 5 Silver and 4 Bronze.

This was the 10th medal for India in Weightlifting for the tournament. The contingent has been more than impressive so far and are hoping for more to come soon.

 

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Kidambi Srikanth suffers shock defeat as India settle for silver in Mixed Team badminton
Indian men's table tennis team defeats Singapore 3-1 to clinch gold medal in CWG 2022
CWG 2022: India's women's fours team clinches historic gold medal in lawn bowls