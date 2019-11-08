The latest buzz in the European transfer market is that UEFA Champions League winner Liverpool are willing to part ways with Mohamed Salah and let him change bases to Real Madrid in order to get the necessary funds to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Reds are desperate to be looked upon as one of the finest teams in the world and are therefore looking at quality options to keep up their winning form. For the same, they have identified Kylian Mbappe as a player who can help them win trophies not only in England but the entire continent.

However, signing the 20 year old will not be that easy for Liverpool as the youngster is one of the finest players in Europe at the moment and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would make sure they get a massive amount before they let the superstar depart.

Notably, Real Madrid are also huge admirers of the Frenchman and have even made him one of their top targets to sign after the deal for his PSG teammate Neymar failed to materialise in the summer transfer window. However, if reports from El Desmarque are to be believed, Liverpool will spoil Real Madrid’s plans and sign €250 million-rated Mbappe ahead of them.

However, to get the deal done they will have to sell at least one of their three key forwards in Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino and the report claims that Salah will be shown the door, with Real Madrid looking to rope him in.