Liverpool have been able to end a 30-year championship drought as they have been crowned Premier League champions after Manchester City lost 1-2 to Chelsea.

Thursday’s result confirmed the already inevitable coronation of Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have left records in their wake en route to establishing a 23-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s City.

The Anfield club enjoyed an impressive win themselves on Wednesday night in their first home game since the league’s COVID-19-enforced hiatus, sweeping aside Crystal Palace 4-0.