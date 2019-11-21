International all-rounder Kieron Pollard has unfollowed India’s limited overs vice captain Rohit Sharma on Twitter ahead of the India-West Indies series.

Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma are two cricketers’ whose friendship goes a long way; from their partnership on the pitch for Mumbai Indians to winning the IPL for the team. But recently, Kieron Pollard unfriended Rohit Sharma on Twitter and Twitterati had a lot of questions.

Rohit is currently gearing up for India’s second Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This will also mark the first time that India play a day-night Test match. Their home T20I series against West Indies starts on December 6.