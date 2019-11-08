Kerala Blasters will play their third home game of the ISL 2019-20 when they host Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, on Friday.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Prediction

Both the teams have had a different kind of fate in the season so far despite sharing the same result with one win and two defeats in their respective three games. Kerala Blasters had begun their campaign on a high as they defeated ATK 2-1 in the tournament opener in Kochi.

The Elco Shattorie-managed side haven’t been able to match up to the expectations since and lost the next two games against Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC. The defence has been shaky and goals have been leaked easily.

Even a team like Hyderabad FC, who were struggling to score goals and win, put two into Kerala’s net and registered their first-ever ISL win.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, started their campaign with two back-to-back defeats against Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United. But the newbies came back strongly against Mumbai City FC.

Goalscoring was never a problem, but Odisha showed determination in their defence as well and the attackers were helped by it as they routed Mumbai 4-2 at their own backyard.

An away win with four goals should act as a huge inspiration and as an impetus that the team were left looking for in their first two outings.

Thus, it would be fair to say that a victory for Odisha FC in Kochi could well be on the card, especially when the home team are finding it hard to get their momentum.

We predict 2-1 win for Odisha FC.

