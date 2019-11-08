Kerala Blasters are all set to play their third home game of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL) on Friday against Odisha FC on Friday in what is expected to be an exciting match.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Details

Date: 8 November 2019

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2019-20: Match Preview

Odisha had a poor start to the season as they lost their first couple of matches by a one-goal deficit. However, after a forgettable start, the team managed to taste their first win against Mumbai City FC as they netted as many as four goals past them. After having scored goals in each of their last three matches and managing to clinch three points in their last match, Odisha FC should feel a lot more confident about themselves.

On the other hand of the spectrum, Kerala Blasters started their ISL campaign by narrowly edging out ATK 2-1 but in their next two matches, they have had to experience defeats. Moreover, Kerala Blasters have not managed to keep a clean sheet in the season so far and it would be extremely difficult for them to produce a clean sheet against an opponent like Odisha which is in phenomenal goal scoring form.

Although, there is hardly anything to choose in between the two teams, given the momentum of both the teams in the season, Odisha might be the more confident team coming into this match.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2019-20: Team News

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters stars Mario Arques and Gianni Zuiverloon have been ruled out owing to their respective injuries. Sandesh Jhingan also remains unavailable for selection and is recovering post undergoing an injury. Jeakson Singh is also reportedly not available for selection.

Odisha FC

Josep Gombau has a fully-fit squad available to him. The squad will be happy with the return of Carlos Delgado, who had missed the Mumbai game because of a suspension.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh (GK); Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Mouhamadou Gning; Jessel Carneiro, Rahul KP; Sergio Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad; Bartholomew Ogbeche

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK); Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Rana Gharami, Carlos Delgadop; Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar; Xisco Hernandez, Nandakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana; Jerry Mawhmingthanga