Keeping vow to get married after winning Olympic medal, Star hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh gets engaged

India’s hockey star Rupinder Pal Singh, who had vowed not to get married until he clinches a medal in the Olympics, has got engaged.

Breaking the news of his Instagram page, former Indian hockey star, Jugrag Singh posted a picture of the engagement ceremony on Wednesday with a message “Many congratulations to dear Rupinderpal Singh, Olympic bronze medallist, and my niece Simranjot Kaler for Roca ceremony. God bless you stay happy and healthy always. Rab Rakha,”.

Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh, 30, helped India in winning historic bronze at the Tokyo Olympics will revive the sport in the country. The Indian men’s hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze.

As per Rupinder’s mother Sukhwinder Kaur, it was his vow not to get married before getting an Olympics medal. “My son had vowed not to get married until he clinches a medal in the Olympics. Thank God, he has honoured his vow with grace and dignity,” said Kaur had told reporters on the hockey star’s return to his home in Faridkot after the Olympics.

Youngest in the family, the six-foot-four-inch drag-flicker, took up hockey at the age of 11. His father was running a small sports goods shop in Faridkot. Rupinder made his international debut in May 2010 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup which India won.

He was part of the Indian team that won gold at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and bronze at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. He plays as a fullback and is known for his abilities as one of the best drag flickers in the world.