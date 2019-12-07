Karnataka Shekar Veeraswamy on Saturday regained the single’s crown by winning the fourth Tabebuia open AITA-ranking wheelchair tennis tournament 2019, beating Tamil Nadu’s K Karthik 6-2, 7-5 in the final in Bengaluru.

In a repeat women’s final, Karnataka’s Prathima Rao retained her singles crown, defeating KP Shilpa of Karnataka 6-3, 7-5, said the host Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) in a statement in the Bengaluru.

The matches were played in the tennis courts of the sprawling Cubbon Park in the city centre.

In the men’s doubles, Shekar and S Balachander of Tamil Nadu beat Indrajeeth Pandey and Manojkanth Somasundaram of Tamil Nadu 6-0, 6-0.

Earlier, Shilpa and Nalina of Karnataka won the women’s doubles title, beating Prathima Rao and Mubina of the southern state 6-0, 6-1.