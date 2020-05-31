Seasoned England pacer Stuart Broad has revealed teammate Jofra Archer is the best gamer in the England dressing room. He also spoke about the players’ love for popular multiplayer games while being away on national duty.

“I do really enjoy gaming, particularly on tour. We have a lot of fun playing different games like F1, FIFA and more recently Call Of Duty,” Broad said while answering questions on Daily Mail.

“Jofra plays the most, so I’m going to give him the crown. I’m being slightly generous but if I don’t I will definitely get a moody text asking why I didn’t,” he said as quoted on dailymail.co.uk.

Broad also picked Graeme Swann as the slip fielder he would want to carry with him while rating Ben Stokes’ catch during the Ashes 2015 Trent Bridge Test as the best.

“Graeme Swann is the best natural catcher I’ve played with. He was brilliant at second slip. Not overly sure what made him so good, maybe just because he stayed so relaxed and never got tense when the nick came.

“The best catch? Easy: Ben Stokes at Trent Bridge during the 2015 Ashes. He is a cricketer who takes wonderful catches regularly. Think back to a year ago yesterday and that one he took against South Africa in the World Cup.”

Asked about his favourite piece of memorabilia that he has kept from his career so far, Broad said: “I like the medals I’ve kept a” the World Twenty20 winner’s medal from 2010 and my Ashes-winning medals. They bring back nice memories.

“I also collect No 8 shirts from different sports. I won’t be someone who has loads of memorabilia on display around the house when I finish playing. I think I will keep it somewhere private where I can have a look if I feel the need.”

Broad also said he has been watching a lot of sporting documentaries during the lockdown phase when all cricket is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love the sporting documentaries, I started watching Mad Men, which is about advertising in the 60s. I’ve enjoyed it so far.

“I love cooking shows and programmes on wine. I’m not a huge TV watcher though. You’ll more likely catch me trying to chip golf balls in the garden!”