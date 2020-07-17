In a recent development, it is now being known that Italy will not be looking to allow a return of fans to the stadiums for football matches before September. The same has been confirmed by Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora.

He stated that the government is working with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the country’s league officials to allow the re-entry of fans to stadiums in time for the start of the 2020-21 seasons.

“For the reopening of stadiums, we believe we must adhere to the line of caution that has been followed so far,” Spadafora said during question time at the Italian parliament.

“We are working hard with the federation and the league so that in September, at the start of the new championship, there will be a way to reopen facilities and allow tens of thousands of fans to participate.”

“It’s true that there is a lot of space in the stadiums,” said Spadafora, “but it’s considered very risky to manage the influx and outflow of a huge number of people with the necessary controls at the entrance.”

He added: “With just over two weeks to go until the end of the season, it would be difficult to organise everything. My job is to ensure that the conditions are met so that there will be access to stadiums when the next championship resumes, in September.”