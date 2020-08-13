Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar was exasperated after beating Atlanta 2-1 in the dying minutes of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match. He said that despite trailing the game till the 89th minute, the PSG players always had the belief of making a comeback.

“It was amazing! It’s a great night. I’m very happy for the team, for the performance, that we believed until the very end. Everyone deserves congratulations. I had two chances to score but I didn’t make the most of them,” Neymar was quoted as saying on the official website of PSG.

“But in the second half I helped to set up the two goals so I’m really happy and pleased. I hope this can spur on our team, and that we can carry on in the competition,” he added.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel also expressed his satisfaction. He said, “The final minutes were incredible. I can’t describe the emotions, the final whistle was an incredible relief. I think we deserved it.”

“You need a little bit of luck at this level. But you have to make your own luck and we did that and this team is extraordinary. The team kept fighting, kept trying, believed it was possible. And for that, we have to congratulate the whole team.”

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday scripted an incredible comeback with two injury-time goals to knock Atlanta out of the ongoing Champions League in quartefinals. With the victory the French side have managed to reach their first-ever semifinals in Europe’s premier club competition.

Italian team Atlanta, who were playing their debut Champions League season, had taken an early lead at the Estadio da Luz Stadium with a Mario Pasalic goal. But PSG shattered their dreams of moving the top four in the dying minutes when Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored within four minutes in the stoppage time.

PSG only managed to survive in the last minutes with decisive actions by strikers Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, although they were not the scorers.