IPL 2025 set to be suspended due to ongoing cross-border tensions

In an unprecedented move, the BCCI has decided to temporarily suspend the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in the wake of the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. A formal announcement is expected shortly.

It has been understood that the BCCI opted for a wait-and-watch policy regarding the IPL’s continuity, and discussed several options, including a possible change of venues, before arriving at the decision.

The development comes close on the heels of Thursday’s (May 8) suspended match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala and amid growing anxiety among overseas players. The Punjab side was 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out in the quaint hill town, attributed to floodlight failure at first. The game had started later than scheduled due to rain before the city went dark for some time.

The teams and the assembled fans were eventually evacuated from the stadium for their security.

With the airport in Dharamsala and the ones in nearby areas shut, it has been reliably learnt that all the stakeholders, including teams, players, broadcast crews, and other league staff travelled to Delhi by a special train organised by the IPL on Friday morning. For security reasons, their exact location hasn’t been made public.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal earlier stated that any further decisions would be made in consultation with the government.

“We are reviewing the situation. It’s evolving, and we haven’t received any directive from the government yet. Any decision will be taken keeping all logistical considerations and the best interests of stakeholders in mind,” Dhumal said.

IPL 2025 is currently 58 games old, including the abandonment in Dharamsala. There are 12 games left to play in the group stage, scheduled for Lucknow (2), Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (3), Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru (2), Mumbai, Jaipur, followed by the playoffs, to be played in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Rohit shows solidarity with the armed forces

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma showed his support for the country’s military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. Rohit, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, expressed pride in the Indian Armed Forces through a social media post.

“With every passing moment, with every decision taken, I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Air Force & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone! #OperationSindoor #JaiHind,” Rohit wrote.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Indian forces launched precision strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including key bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

These operations were in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians — mostly tourists — were killed. Pakistan responded by targeting 15 Indian cities, which led to a second wave of counterstrikes from India.