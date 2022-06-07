IPL 2023 Schedule, Time Table, Venue and more

The 2023 Indian Premier League, also known as IPL 16 is the sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is the T20 cricket league established by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Tata Group is the title sponsor for IPL seasons 2022 and 2023.

IPL 2023 has been scheduled tentatively between 25 March 2023 to 28 May 2023.

BCCI added 2 new teams ahead of IPL 2022 we will see 10 teams in IPL 2023. There will be 74 league matches in IPL 2023 as BCCI comes with a group stage and playoffs format which is the same as IPL 2022.

IPL 2023 Venue

IPL 2023 will be played in 10 different cities in India. There will be a home and away concept.

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium – Chennai

Arun Jaitley Stadium – Delhi

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium – Bengaluru

Narendra Modi Stadium – Ahmedabad

Wankhede Stadium – Mumbai

Here is the IPL 2023 Schedule (tentative).

We will update the IPL 2023 schedule once BCCI publishes the schedule officially.

Match No Match Centre Date Time (IST) 1 CSK vs KKR 25-Mar-23 7:30 PM 2 DC vs MI 26-Mar-23 3:30 PM 3 PBKS vs RCB 26-Mar-23 7:30 PM 4 GT vs LSG 27-Mar-23 7:30 PM 5 SRH vs RR 28-Mar-23 7:30 PM 6 RCB vs KKR 29-Mar-23 7:30 PM 7 LSG vs CSK 30-Mar-23 7:30 PM 8 KKR vs PBKS 31-Mar-23 7:30 PM 9 MI vs RR 01-Apr-23 3:30 PM 10 GT vs DC 01-Apr-23 7:30 PM 11 CSK vs PBKS 02-Apr-23 7:30 PM 12 SRH vs LSG 03-Apr-23 7:30 PM 13 RR vs RCB 04-Apr-23 7:30 PM 14 KKR vs MI 05-Apr-23 7:30 PM 15 LSG vs DC 06-Apr-23 7:30 PM 16 PBKS vs GT 07-Apr-23 7:30 PM 17 CSK vs SRH 08-Apr-23 3:30 PM 18 RCB vs MI 08-Apr-23 7:30 PM 19 KKR vs DC 09-Apr-23 3:30 PM 20 RR vs LSG 09-Apr-23 7:30 PM 21 SRH vs GT 10-Apr-23 7:30 PM 22 CSK vs RCB 11-Apr-23 7:30 PM 23 MI vs PBKS 12-Apr-23 7:30 PM 24 RR vs GT 13-Apr-23 7:30 PM 25 SRH vs KKR 14-Apr-23 7:30 PM 26 MI vs LSG 15-Apr-23 3:30 PM 27 DC vs RCB 15-Apr-23 7:30 PM 28 PBKS vs SRH 16-Apr-23 3:30 PM 29 GT vs CSK 16-Apr-23 7:30 PM 30 RR vs KKR 17-Apr-23 7:30 PM 31 LSG vs RCB 18-Apr-23 7:30 PM 32 DC vs PBKS 19-Apr-23 7:30 PM 33 MI vs CSK 20-Apr-23 7:30 PM 34 DC vs RR 21-Apr-23 7:30 PM 35 KKR vs GJ 22-Apr-23 3:30 PM 36 RCB vs SRH 22-Apr-23 7:30 PM 37 LSG vs MI 23-Apr-23 7:30 PM 38 PBKS vs CSK 24-Apr-23 7:30 PM 39 RCB vs RR 25-Apr-23 7:30 PM 40 GT vs SRH 26-Apr-23 7:30 PM 41 DC vs KKR 27-Apr-23 7:30 PM 42 PBKS vs LSG 28-Apr-23 7:30 PM 43 GT vs RCB 29-Apr-23 3:30 PM 44 RR vs MI 29-Apr-23 7:30 PM 45 DC vs LSG 30-Apr-23 3:30 PM 46 SRH vs CSK 30-Apr-23 7:30 PM 47 KKR vs RR 01-May-23 7:30 PM 48 GT vs PBKS 02-May-23 7:30 PM 49 RCB vs CSK 03-May-23 7:30 PM 50 DC vs SRH 04-May-23 7:30 PM 51 GT vs MI 05-May-23 7:30 PM 52 PBKS vs RR 06-May-23 3:30 PM 53 LSG vs KKR 06-May-23 3:30 PM 54 SRH vs RCB 07-May-23 3:30 PM 55 CSK vs DC 07-May-23 7:30:PM 56 MI vs KKR 08-May-23 7:30 PM 57 LSG vs GT 09-May-23 7:30 PM 58 RR vs DC 10-May-23 7:30 PM 59 CSK vs MI 11-May-23 7:30 PM 60 RCB vs PBKS 12-May-23 7:30 PM 61 KKR vs SRH 13-May-23 7:30 PM 62 CSK vs GT 14-May-23 3:30 PM 63 LSG vs RR 14-May-23 7:30 PM 64 PBKS vs DC 15-May-23 7:30 PM 65 MI vs SRH 16-May-23 7:30 PM 66 KKR vs LSG 17-May-23 7:30 PM 67 RCB vs GT 18-May-23 7:30 PM 68 RR vs CSK 19-May-23 7:30 PM 69 MI vs DC 20-May-23 7:30 PM 70 SRH vs PBKS 21-May-23 7:30 PM 71 QUALIFIER 1 TBD 7:30 PM 72 ELIMINATOR TBD 7:30 PM 73 QUALIFIER 2 TBD 7:30 PM 74 FINAL 28-May-23 7:30 PM

IPL 2023 Teams

Below are the teams participating in IPL 2023.

Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Royal challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight riders Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Gujrat Titans.

TATA IPL 2023 Live Streaming

Right now, the rights to broadcast IPL matches are with Hotstar, who bought the rights for 5 years in 2017 for a whopping amount of 16,347. Its broadcast deadline will end in 2022. According to some reports, Jio will also join the race for the 2023 IPL broadcasting rights. It has to be seen who gets the rights to broadcast IPL 2023.