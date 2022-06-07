IPL 2023 Schedule, Time Table, Venue and more

The 2023 Indian Premier League, also known as IPL 16 is the sixteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is the T20 cricket league established by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Tata Group is the title sponsor for IPL seasons 2022 and 2023.
IPL 2023 has been scheduled tentatively between 25 March 2023 to 28 May 2023.
BCCI added 2 new teams ahead of IPL 2022 we will see 10 teams in IPL 2023. There will be 74 league matches in IPL 2023 as BCCI comes with a group stage and playoffs format which is the same as IPL 2022.
IPL 2023 Venue
IPL 2023 will be played in 10 different cities in India. There will be a home and away concept.
- M. A. Chidambaram Stadium – Chennai
- Arun Jaitley Stadium – Delhi
- M. Chinnaswamy Stadium – Bengaluru
- Narendra Modi Stadium – Ahmedabad
- Wankhede Stadium – Mumbai
Here is the IPL 2023 Schedule (tentative).
We will update the IPL 2023 schedule once BCCI publishes the schedule officially.
|Match No
|Match Centre
|Date
|Time (IST)
|1
|CSK vs KKR
|25-Mar-23
|7:30 PM
|2
|DC vs MI
|26-Mar-23
|3:30 PM
|3
|PBKS vs RCB
|26-Mar-23
|7:30 PM
|4
|GT vs LSG
|27-Mar-23
|7:30 PM
|5
|SRH vs RR
|28-Mar-23
|7:30 PM
|6
|RCB vs KKR
|29-Mar-23
|7:30 PM
|7
|LSG vs CSK
|30-Mar-23
|7:30 PM
|8
|KKR vs PBKS
|31-Mar-23
|7:30 PM
|9
|MI vs RR
|01-Apr-23
|3:30 PM
|10
|GT vs DC
|01-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|11
|CSK vs PBKS
|02-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|12
|SRH vs LSG
|03-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|13
|RR vs RCB
|04-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|14
|KKR vs MI
|05-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|15
|LSG vs DC
|06-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|16
|PBKS vs GT
|07-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|17
|CSK vs SRH
|08-Apr-23
|3:30 PM
|18
|RCB vs MI
|08-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|19
|KKR vs DC
|09-Apr-23
|3:30 PM
|20
|RR vs LSG
|09-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|21
|SRH vs GT
|10-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|22
|CSK vs RCB
|11-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|23
|MI vs PBKS
|12-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|24
|RR vs GT
|13-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|25
|SRH vs KKR
|14-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|26
|MI vs LSG
|15-Apr-23
|3:30 PM
|27
|DC vs RCB
|15-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|28
|PBKS vs SRH
|16-Apr-23
|3:30 PM
|29
|GT vs CSK
|16-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|30
|RR vs KKR
|17-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|31
|LSG vs RCB
|18-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|32
|DC vs PBKS
|19-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|33
|MI vs CSK
|20-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|34
|DC vs RR
|21-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|35
|KKR vs GJ
|22-Apr-23
|3:30 PM
|36
|RCB vs SRH
|22-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|37
|LSG vs MI
|23-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|38
|PBKS vs CSK
|24-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|39
|RCB vs RR
|25-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|40
|GT vs SRH
|26-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|41
|DC vs KKR
|27-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|42
|PBKS vs LSG
|28-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|43
|GT vs RCB
|29-Apr-23
|3:30 PM
|44
|RR vs MI
|29-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|45
|DC vs LSG
|30-Apr-23
|3:30 PM
|46
|SRH vs CSK
|30-Apr-23
|7:30 PM
|47
|KKR vs RR
|01-May-23
|7:30 PM
|48
|GT vs PBKS
|02-May-23
|7:30 PM
|49
|RCB vs CSK
|03-May-23
|7:30 PM
|50
|DC vs SRH
|04-May-23
|7:30 PM
|51
|GT vs MI
|05-May-23
|7:30 PM
|52
|PBKS vs RR
|06-May-23
|3:30 PM
|53
|LSG vs KKR
|06-May-23
|3:30 PM
|54
|SRH vs RCB
|07-May-23
|3:30 PM
|55
|CSK vs DC
|07-May-23
|7:30:PM
|56
|MI vs KKR
|08-May-23
|7:30 PM
|57
|LSG vs GT
|09-May-23
|7:30 PM
|58
|RR vs DC
|10-May-23
|7:30 PM
|59
|CSK vs MI
|11-May-23
|7:30 PM
|60
|RCB vs PBKS
|12-May-23
|7:30 PM
|61
|KKR vs SRH
|13-May-23
|7:30 PM
|62
|CSK vs GT
|14-May-23
|3:30 PM
|63
|LSG vs RR
|14-May-23
|7:30 PM
|64
|PBKS vs DC
|15-May-23
|7:30 PM
|65
|MI vs SRH
|16-May-23
|7:30 PM
|66
|KKR vs LSG
|17-May-23
|7:30 PM
|67
|RCB vs GT
|18-May-23
|7:30 PM
|68
|RR vs CSK
|19-May-23
|7:30 PM
|69
|MI vs DC
|20-May-23
|7:30 PM
|70
|SRH vs PBKS
|21-May-23
|7:30 PM
|71
|QUALIFIER 1
|TBD
|7:30 PM
|72
|ELIMINATOR
|TBD
|7:30 PM
|73
|QUALIFIER 2
|TBD
|7:30 PM
|74
|FINAL
|28-May-23
|7:30 PM
IPL 2023 Teams
Below are the teams participating in IPL 2023.
- Chennai Super Kings
- Delhi Capitals
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Kings XI Punjab
- Royal challengers Bangalore
- Kolkata Knight riders
- Mumbai Indians
- Rajasthan Royals
- Lucknow Super Giants
- Gujrat Titans.
TATA IPL 2023 Live Streaming
Right now, the rights to broadcast IPL matches are with Hotstar, who bought the rights for 5 years in 2017 for a whopping amount of 16,347. Its broadcast deadline will end in 2022. According to some reports, Jio will also join the race for the 2023 IPL broadcasting rights. It has to be seen who gets the rights to broadcast IPL 2023.