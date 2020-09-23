That he is a match-winner was known to all, but Sanju Samson surprised everyone with his majestic power-hitting ability during Rajasthan Royals’ season-opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Speaking about his fiery knock of 74 runs, which was graced by nine sixes, Samson said that he had been practicing for the last 5-6 months on his hitting ability and his fitness.

“I think range-hitting is what the game demands in this generation. I had time to work out in these 5 months, and I think I’ve increased that ability,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.

“I’ve been working hard on my fitness, diet and training, and on my strength, because my game relies a lot on power hitting,” he added.

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman from Kerala, who was adjudged the Man of the Match at the Sharjah International Stadium on Tuesday, said that his plan in the ongoing IPL would be to hit everything that falls in his arc.

“My game plan is stand and deliver. If it’s in the arc I go for it, and it’s very important to keep the intent to hit the ball if it’s there to be hit.

One of the budding Indian wicketkeepers, Samson has Robin Uthappa and Jos Buttler to give him a tough fight for the role of the glovesman in the Royals camp. But he is not ready to pay heed to it and said that he is ready to perform any role that the team ask from him.

“Everyone likes to keep wickets and no one likes running around, but it’s up to the coach. We are happy to bring smiles on the fans’ faces and we hope to continue doing so.”

Meanwhile, Samson, with his blistering 32-ball knock, was the star of the night for the Royals with the pink team beginning their IPL 2020 campaign with a comprehensive win against CSK.

He was ably supported by skipper Steve Smith’s gritty innings of 69 runs off 47 balls and Jofra Archer’s fiery 8-ball cameo of 27 runs in the last over.

Rahul Tewatia with 3/37 was the pick of the bowlers as 2008 IPL champions successfully defended the 216 they had put on the board, despite Faf du Plessis’ efforts of 72 runs off 37 balls for the yellow team.